Disappointment for Geelong's Irish duo as Richmond win third AFL Premiership in four years

Mark O'Connor competing with Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers during the AFL Grand Final.

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish pair Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as they were on the losing side of the 2020 AFL Grand Final, with Geelong falling to defeat in a thrilling encounter.

Richmond Tigers won their third Premiership in four years, after a powerful performance — coming from 22 points down — in front of a packed house at the Gabba.

For Laois native Tuohy and O’Connor of Kerry, the 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50) defeats comes as a disappointing end, as the curtain comes down on their incredible season.

