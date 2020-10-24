Disappointment for Geelong's Irish duo as Richmond win third AFL Premiership in four years

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish pair Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as they were on the losing side of the 2020 AFL Grand Final, with Geelong falling to defeat in a thrilling encounter.
Richmond Tigers won their third Premiership in four years, after a powerful performance — coming from 22 points down — in front of a packed house at the Gabba.
For Laois native Tuohy and O’Connor of Kerry, the 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50) defeats comes as a disappointing end, as the curtain comes down on their incredible season.
Full report to follow…
The Tigers are Premiers! 🏆— AFL (@AFL) October 24, 2020
FT: @Richmond_FC 12.9 (81) defeat @GeelongCats 7.8 (50).#AFLGF pic.twitter.com/mOgIdUbYNz
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS