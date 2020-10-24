BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

Disappointment for Geelong's Irish duo as Richmond win third AFL Premiership in four years

Richmond were impressive winners over Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor’s Cats in an absorbing contest.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 12:36 PM
4 minutes ago 105 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5243909
Mark O'Connor competing with Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers during the AFL Grand Final.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Mark O'Connor competing with Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers during the AFL Grand Final.
Mark O'Connor competing with Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers during the AFL Grand Final.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish pair Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor as they were on the losing side of the 2020 AFL Grand Final, with Geelong falling to defeat in a thrilling encounter.

Richmond Tigers won their third Premiership in four years, after a powerful performance — coming from 22 points down — in front of a packed house at the Gabba.

For Laois native Tuohy and O’Connor of Kerry, the 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50) defeats comes as a disappointing end, as the curtain comes down on their incredible season.

Full report to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie