Thiago Motta sacked after just two months in charge of Serie A strugglers

Genoa have replaced the former Barcelona, Inter and PSG midfielder with Davide Nicola.

By AFP Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 9:12 PM
https://the42.ie/4949700
Image: Lapresse/Tano Pecoraro
During his playing career, Thiago Motta was a Champions League winner with both Barcelona and Inter.
Image: Lapresse/Tano Pecoraro

SERIE A BASEMENT club Genoa have sacked coach Thiago Motta and appointed former player Davide Nicola in his place, the Serie A club announced.

Motta, also a former Genoa player, took over two months ago, but was fired after the western port side lost 4-0 to Inter Milan in their last game before the winter break on 21 December.

Motta won his first game after taking over from Aurelio Andreazzoli on 22 October but has failed to win in eight league games since then, recording five defeats and three draws.

Genoa are currently the bottom of table after 17 games, four points away from safety with their next game against Sassuolo at home on 5 January.

“The club would like to thank Mr. Thiago Motta for his abundant dedication,” Genoa said in a statement.

Nicola started his footballing career at Stadio Luigi Ferraris where he made 166 appearance over nine seasons. The 46-year-old’s coaching career includes spells at Italian sides Udinese, Bari and Crotone.

He famously fulfilled his promise of riding a bicycle 1,300km from Crotone in Calabria to his home town of Turin in 2017 after the club avoided relegation on the final matchday. 

© – AFP, 2019

