Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Advertisement

Supersub Georgie Kelly gives new Rotherham manager his first win

The Donegal man struck the winner in the Yorkshire derby three minutes after coming off the bench.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 2:57 PM
8 minutes ago 199 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5894239
Georgie Kelly: Saturday's winner was his second goal of the season.
Image: Isaac Parkin/PA
Georgie Kelly: Saturday's winner was his second goal of the season.
Georgie Kelly: Saturday's winner was his second goal of the season.
Image: Isaac Parkin/PA

GEORGIE KELLY WAS ROTHERHAM’S supersub against Huddersfield as new manager Matt Taylor got his first win.

Kelly’s strike, moments after coming off the bench, gave the hosts a 2-1 win in the Yorkshire derby in the Saturday lunchtime Championship clash.

The result ensured Rotherham’s strong home form continued and put a seven-point buffer between the two sides as Taylor looks to put his stamp on the squad built over six years under previous boss Paul Warne.

Kelly was introduced shortly before the hour mark with the game level at 1-1, Conor Washington’s opener on 25 minutes cancelled out by Huddersfield’s Danny Ward four minutes later.

And it was Kelly who struck for the winner in the 61st minute, bundling the ball beyond Lee Nicholls at the back post for his second goal of the season.

It could have been even better for Kelly, who forced Nicholls into another save at the near post with a powerful effort from a tight angle, as Rotherham made sure of all three points.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

In Saturday’s other early kick-off, Irish defender Jimmy Dunne scored an own goal as Queens Park Rangers missed their chance to return to the top of the Championship table with a 3-1 defeat away to Luton Town.

QPR were trailing 1-0 in the 77th minute when goalkeeper Seny Dieng rushed out to deal with a Luton attack but could only send his clearance against Dunne, the rebound bouncing over the line.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie