Supersub Georgie Kelly gives new Rotherham manager his first win

Georgie Kelly: Saturday's winner was his second goal of the season.

GEORGIE KELLY WAS ROTHERHAM’S supersub against Huddersfield as new manager Matt Taylor got his first win.

Kelly’s strike, moments after coming off the bench, gave the hosts a 2-1 win in the Yorkshire derby in the Saturday lunchtime Championship clash.

The result ensured Rotherham’s strong home form continued and put a seven-point buffer between the two sides as Taylor looks to put his stamp on the squad built over six years under previous boss Paul Warne.

Kelly was introduced shortly before the hour mark with the game level at 1-1, Conor Washington’s opener on 25 minutes cancelled out by Huddersfield’s Danny Ward four minutes later.

And it was Kelly who struck for the winner in the 61st minute, bundling the ball beyond Lee Nicholls at the back post for his second goal of the season.

It could have been even better for Kelly, who forced Nicholls into another save at the near post with a powerful effort from a tight angle, as Rotherham made sure of all three points.

In Saturday’s other early kick-off, Irish defender Jimmy Dunne scored an own goal as Queens Park Rangers missed their chance to return to the top of the Championship table with a 3-1 defeat away to Luton Town.

QPR were trailing 1-0 in the 77th minute when goalkeeper Seny Dieng rushed out to deal with a Luton attack but could only send his clearance against Dunne, the rebound bouncing over the line.