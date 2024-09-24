Cork boss Ger Manley awarded Camogie Manager of the Year

CORK’S ALL IRELAND WINNING camogie manager, Ger Manley, has been named as the 2024 PwC Manager of the Year.

Former county hurler Manley, stepped into the role after Matthew Twomey stepped down after winning the All Ireland in 2023, and kept the winning run going with victory over Galway in the O’Duffy Cup final.

Meanwhile, the 2024 PwC Camogie Soaring Stars winners have been revealed. This honours players who were operating in the All Ireland Intermediate and Premier Junior championship level.

2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate champions Cork lead the way on this year’s Soaring Star team. Cork had a hard-fought battle with runners-up Kilkenny in Croke Park on 11th August, with an injury time winning point earning them the ultimate victory.

Their players are; Emma Flanagan, Niamh O’Leary, Aoife Barrett, Tara McCarthy, Cliona O’Callaghan, Lauren Homan

Kilkenny will have much to celebrate after four players earned a place; Cliona Murphy, Mairead Kennedy, Hannah Scott, Danielle Morrissey.

Laois, who were this year’s Premier Junior runners-up, are awarded with two players being named on the team; Clodagh Tynan and Aimee Collier.

Tipperary, after last year’s heartbreaking defeat to Clare in the Junior final, finally earned the right to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand to collect the Kathleen Mills Cup this year. They are represented by one deserving player on this year’s team in Jenny Grace.

The winners will be recognised at the camogie All Star Awards night on 15 November in Croke Park.

The full team is as follows;

Cliona Murphy (Kilkenny)

Emma Flanagan (Cork), Niamh O’Leary (Cork), Aoife Barrett (Cork)

Mairead Kennedy (Kilkenny), Clodagh Tynan (Laois), Hannah Scott (Kilkenny)

Danielle Morrissey (Kilkenny), Tara McCarthy (Cork)

Cliona O’Callaghan (Cork), Lauren Homan (Cork), Grace Teehan (Offaly)

Jenny Grace (Tipperary), Aimee Collier (Laois) Jackie Horgan (Kerry)