This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

German coach drops bombshell as trio of World Cup winners no longer in his plans

Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller were informed by coach Joachim Loew.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 2:59 PM
56 minutes ago 3,150 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4524867

GERMANY HEAD COACH Joachim Loew dropped a bombshell today by announcing that 2014 World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller are no longer in his plans.

pjimage Boateng, Mueller and Hummels all started in Germany's 2014 final win in Brazil. Source: PA

Between them, Hummels, Boateng, both 30, and Mueller, still only 29, boast 246 appearances for Germany and were at the heart of the team which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, last year’s debacle at the World Cup finals in Russia saw Germany crash out after the group stages due to below-par performances from Loew’s trusted stars, including the trio.

“2019 is the year of a new start for the German national football team,” said Loew.

“It was important to me personally to explain my thoughts and plans to the players and managers of FC Bayern,” added Loew, who flew to Munich to speak to the trio.

The 59-year-old, who masterminded Germany’s World Cup triumph in Brazil, thanked “Mats, Jerome and Thomas” for “many successful, extraordinary and unique years together.”

World Cup 2014 - Team German arrives back in Berlin Joachim Loew during Germany's 2014 World Cup homecoming. Source: DPA/PA Images

Loew’s decision heralds the end of an impressive international career for Mueller, who broke through as a raw 20-year-old at the 2010 World Cup and went on to score 38 goals in 100 appearances.

Hummels and Boateng, Germany’s successful centre-back partnership before the disaster at the finals in Russia, have played in 70 and 76 internationals respectively.

With a year to go before the European championships, Loew feels now is the time to remove more of his old guard having already last year dropped Sami Khedira, another 2014 World Cup winner.

Loew was heavily criticised in the wake of last year’s debacle in Russia for failing to give chances to the reserves, many of whom had won the 2017 Confederations Cup, when his World Cup plans fell apart.

“In the year of qualifying for the European Championship 2020, we are sending out a clear signal: the young national team players will have the space they need to fully develop,” said Loew. “They have to take responsibility now.”

Loew’s boss, German Football Association president Reinhard Grindel, who also took flak last year when Mesut Ozil retired from Germany duty amid claims of racism, welcomed Loew’s move.

“I welcome the fact that he is now making decisive progress in transforming our national team and starting the qualification for EURO 2020 is the right time for personnel changes,” said Grindel.

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    FOOTBALL
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Pochettino insists Spurs 'can beat any team' while they eye up Champions League run
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie