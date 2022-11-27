8 mins – CLOSE! Olmo with a thunderbolt from the left-hand side, Neuer produces an excellent save to knock it off the crossbar. Superb play from Spain in the build-up, with Pedri, Gavi and Asensio all involved. That will spark the game to life.
6 mins - Some unnecessary fouls early doors as the sides settle in. Germany looking shaky in possession at the back, and Spain pounce. They play the ball around nicely, finding Asensio on the edge of the box… but he can’t get his feet right.
2 mins - Spain start on the front foot, enjoying the lion’s share of possession. Just how they like it.
KICK-OFF: Spain get us underway, Gavi kicking off proceedings.
Nearly time for off…
The anthems are underway, and our man Gavin Cooney is at the stadium.
Loads of empty seats as teams walk out for Germany v Spain, the glamour game of the group stage. A measure of how comparatively few European fans have travelled to Qatar pic.twitter.com/MV3hkyZZWa
So that’s one change for in-form Spain, who will all but secure their progression with a win tonight: Dan Carvajal replaces Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.
There’s a few German switches for this crucial game. It’s not exactly the do-or-die clash we anticipated before Costa Rica’s win over Japan this morning, but they really need a result. Full-back Thilo Kehrer comes in for Nico Schlotterbeck, and Leon Goretzka starts in place of Kai Havertz.
Good evening, and welcome along to The42’s live coverage of tonight’s World Cup Group E meeting of Spain and Germany.
It’s a real heavyweight clash, a crucial showdown between two big names.
Germany are looking to get up and running after their shock opening defeat to Japan, handed a lifeline by Costa Rica earlier today. And Spain will hope to build on their emphatic 7-0 win over the Central Americans.
Kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium is 7pm, and it’s live on all the usual stations — we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date here, though.
Gavin Cooney Reports From Qatar
Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup
