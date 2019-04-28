Giants draft pick injured in shooting which saw his roommate killed

NEW YORK GIANTS sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was injured and a former team-mate was killed in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kansas, on Sunday morning, according to Washburn University.

The school confirmed that Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in the shooting. Simmons was Ballentine’s roommate at the university.

Ballentine’s injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery within a matter of weeks, per reports.

The cornerback was drafted by the Giants with the 180th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital,” the Giants said in a statement provided to NFL.com. “Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” the school said in a statement. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

