This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Giants draft pick injured in shooting which saw his roommate killed

Corey Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery, but his former college team-mate Dwane Simmons has died.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 7:15 PM
21 minutes ago 1,269 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4610417
Corey Ballentine of the New York Giants.
Image: Corey Ballentine on Instagram (cbxiii__)
Corey Ballentine of the New York Giants.
Corey Ballentine of the New York Giants.
Image: Corey Ballentine on Instagram (cbxiii__)

NEW YORK GIANTS sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine was injured and a former team-mate was killed in an off-campus shooting in Topeka, Kansas, on Sunday morning, according to Washburn University.

The school confirmed that Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed in the shooting. Simmons was Ballentine’s roommate at the university.

Ballentine’s injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery within a matter of weeks, per reports.

The cornerback was drafted by the Giants with the 180th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital,” the Giants said in a statement provided to NFL.com. “Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” the school said in a statement. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Rosen finds new home in Miami as Metcalf, Lock slides end

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie