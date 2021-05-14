BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Dan Martin still 9th overall in Giro after stage 7

It means the Irish star is currently 47 seconds off race leader Attila Valter.

By The42 Team Friday 14 May 2021, 5:40 PM
48 minutes ago 319 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5437661
Dan Martin (file pic).
Image: Pool
Dan Martin (file pic).
Dan Martin (file pic).
Image: Pool

IRELAND’S DAN MARTIN finished 34th and remains ninth overall after the seventh stage of today’s Giro D’Italia.

It follows an excellent performance on Thursday when a third-place finish on stage six brought the 34-year-old into the top 10 in the general classification.

It means he is currently 47 seconds off race leader Attila Valter.

However, it was a bad day for Nicolas Roche as he finished in 175th position, leaving him 65th in the general classification.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Caleb Ewan of the Lotto team won a sprint finish.

Valter of Groupama-FDJ held the leader’s pink jersey after the 181km run between Notaresco and Termoli on the Adriatic coast.

Ewan claimed his fifth stage success of the Giro, and his second this year after also winning stage five.

The 26-year-old finished ahead of Italian Davide Cimolai and Belgian Tim Merlier in a stage run in difficult conditions with strong head winds.

Colombian Fernando Gaviria tried to anticipate the sprint in the final kilometre but Ewan reacted to overtake the UAE-Emirates rider in the final 200 metres.

Italian Domenico Pozzovivo withdrew before the start of the stage after hurting his left arm in a fall on Thursday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 38-year-old was competing for the 15th time in the Giro and finished overall 11th last year.

Saturday’s eighth stage covers a 170km run between Foggia and Guardia Sanframondi.

Additional reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie