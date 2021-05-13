Strong finish sees Dan Martin take third place in stage six and propel in Giro Top 10

DAN MARTIN HAS leaped into the top 10 on general classification at the Giro d’Italia after producing an impressive display on the final climb to secure a third-place finish in stage six.

Martin is now just 47 seconds behind the new leader Attila Valter after starting out the day in 19th place and 2:08 off the maglia rosa. But today’s performance sees him move up 10 places and back into contention for the pink jersey.

Swiss rider Gino Maeder won a rain-lashed sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday as Hungary’s Valter took the overall race lead.

Maeder of the Bahrain Victorious team climbed to victory in Ascoli Piceno, 12 seconds ahead of Colombian Egan Bernal of Ineos.

Valter of Groupama leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Deceuninck by 11 seconds in the overall standings.

