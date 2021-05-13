BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Advertisement

Strong finish sees Dan Martin take third place in stage six and propel in Giro Top 10

Martin is now just 47 seconds behind the new leader Attila Valter after stage six.

By AFP Thursday 13 May 2021, 5:53 PM
6 minutes ago 269 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5436651
Dan Martin [file photo]
Image: Pool
Dan Martin [file photo]
Dan Martin [file photo]
Image: Pool

DAN MARTIN HAS leaped into the top 10 on general classification at the Giro d’Italia after producing an impressive display on the final climb to secure a third-place finish in stage six.

Martin is now just 47 seconds behind the new leader Attila Valter after starting out the day in 19th place and 2:08 off the maglia rosa. But today’s performance sees him move up 10 places and back into contention for the pink jersey.

Swiss rider Gino Maeder won a rain-lashed sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday as Hungary’s Valter took the overall race lead.

Maeder of the Bahrain Victorious team climbed to victory in Ascoli Piceno, 12 seconds ahead of Colombian Egan Bernal of Ineos.

Valter of Groupama leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Deceuninck by 11 seconds in the overall standings.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie