Saracens move to third, Glasgow win historic rugby game at Hampden Park

SARACENS CLIMBED TO third in English rugby union’s Premiership table with a decisive 39-24 win at home to champions Northampton on Sunday.

The Saints’ title defence is now in danger of petering out before the end of the year, with their fifth loss in eight league games this season leaving them 19 points adrift of the top two of Bath and Bristol.

Northampton defeated Saracens three times last term but there was little danger of a repeat victory as the home side dominated proceedings in north London on Sunday, with Sarries scoring 24 unanswered points in the first half.

Fergus Burke scored two tries for Saracens, with Rhys Carre, and the England trio of Theo Dan, Ben Earl and Jamie George also crossing. Burke landed three conversions and a penalty for a 19-point haul.

Tommy Freeman, Tom Pearson, Archie McParland and Ollie Sleightholme scored tries for Saints, two of which England playmaker Fin Smith converted.

With all 10 teams in the Premiership having played eight league games apiece, Saracens are now four points clear of fourth-placed Leicester and five behind southwest rivals Bath and Bristol.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season contest the title-deciding play-offs.

Reigning champions Glasgow Warriors marked a historic day for Scottish rugby and the URC by providing further proof that they are not about to relinquish their league title easily.

In the first game of club rugby ever played at Hampden Park, they recorded a five-try 33-14 bonus point victory over arch rivals Edinburgh Rugby in front of an attendance of around 28,000 to solidify second spot in the table.

Fittingly enough, given the venue, there was a brace of touchdowns for Liverpudlian hooker Johnny Matthews, an avid football fan who supports Everton.

Huw Jones scored either side of a Matthew double in a first half that ended 21-0. Further tries arrived for Glasgow in the second half courtesy of Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie.

Edinburgh’s Boan Venter grabbed two consolation tries, with Ben Healy converting both.

Commenting on the occasion, fit-again Glasgow skipper Kyle Steyn said: “That was amazing. To see all the blue flags in the crowd was just cracking. Having all those people behind us was awesome.”

The winger added: “It’s been really good this season. We’ve been hit by a few injuries and there has been loads of rotation, but whoever has put the jersey on each week has really stepped up.

“It feels like we have learned our lessons pretty well and are slowly building momentum. So I’m pretty happy with where we are.”

It’s a maximum haul which has brought Glasgow a point closer to league leaders Leinster Rugby, reducing the gap to six.

Elsewhere Stacey Flood scored a try and set up two others as the Wolfhounds began their Celtic Challenge title defence with a 33-7 bonus point win over the Clovers at Energia Park.

Dual international Flood starred in the reigning champions’ back-line, topping off her performance with a closing 72nd-minute try. Ireland prop Linda Djougang’s barnstorming first-half breakaway effort led her to the player-of-the-match honour.

In the first of two festive derbies, with the teams set to meet again at the UCD Bowl next Saturday, the Clovers were only seven points behind at half-time. However, Neill Alcorn’s Wolfhounds pulled clear to kick off the expanded 10-round competition in impressive fashion.

Coached by Denis Fogarty, the Clovers had the wind advantage but trailed 14-0 inside as many minutes. Ireland Sevens youngster Amy Larn surged over from the left wing, and Djougang’s subsequent score was also converted by Dannah O’Brien.

Marshalled by Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, the Clovers’ young pack earned a penalty try from a 20th-minute maul which also landed Wolfhounds number 8 Erin King in the sin bin.

Despite the likes of Edel McMahon and Amee-Leigh Costigan (formerly Murphy Crowe) coming off the Clovers’ bench, the Wolfhounds enjoyed a winning start thanks to further tries from Eve Higgins (43 minutes), replacement Kelly Burke (67), and classy full-back Flood.

