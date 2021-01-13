Glasgow sign out-half Weir as Munster move to hold onto Healy

GLASGOW WARRIORS HAVE confirmed the signing of Scotland international out-half Duncan Weir on a long-term contract ahead of next season.

The 29-year-old will join from Premiership side Worcester this summer.

In November, Glasgow made a strong contract offer to Munster academy out-half Ben Healy, with the 21-year-old qualifying to play for Scotland through his family.

Munster had been unable to make a formal contract offer to Healy at that time due to the IRFU putting a hold on the vast majority of contract negotiations amid the financial challenges caused by Covid-19.

However, negotiations have started in the provinces over the past fortnight and The42 understands that Munster have now offered the talented former Ireland U20s international a new contract.

Munster remain very hopeful that Healy will agree on a deal that would see him move him onto a senior contract next season.

With Scotland out-half Adam Hastings leaving the club for Gloucester this summer, Glasgow have confirmed the addition of Weir.

He started his professional career with the Warriors, playing for the club 107 times and scoring 765 points before a move to Edinburgh in 2016.

Glasgow boss Danny Wilson expressed his satisfaction at confirming the deal.

“Duncan is an experienced, solid international 10 who will give us a strong game management and goal-kicking platform,” said Wilson.

“He’s Glasgow born and bred and someone who we believe will fit seamlessly back into our squad. Duncan knows exactly what it means to be a Warrior and is passionate about coming home.

“His experience will be a real asset to the squad next season – not only will he be a proven top-class operator available for selection, but he’ll be someone that our young backs can work with and learn from.”