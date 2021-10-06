Membership : Access or Sign Up
The Glazers put 9.5 million Manchester United shares up for sale

The shares represent around 8% of the family’s combined ownership.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 9:00 AM
A general view of protests against the Glazers' ownership of the club last season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED’S OWNERS have put 9.5 million shares in the club up for sale.

The club announced the stock, worth £137.12 million (€160.97 million), would be made available via the New York Stock Exchange.

A statement said the Premier League club “will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any… shares”.

The shares listed are in the names of directors Kevin Glazer and Edward Glazer and represent around 8% of the owning family’s combined ownership.

The announcement comes after another of the family, Avram Glazer, sold £70 million (€82 million) of shares in March. United did not receive anything from that sale.

The latest development comes amid continuing fall-out following the failure of the European Super League project, in which the Glazers were heavily involved, earlier this year.

United and 11 other leading European clubs threatened to break away to form their own rival competition to the Champions League.

It quickly collapsed after being hit by a wave of fan, sporting and political opposition.

That then brought the turbulent relationship between United supporters and the Glazers, which has existed since the Americans took control in 2005, back to the fore.

In response the Glazers promised to engage more with supporters and said some shares would be made available to fans.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

