Horgan hits 1-9 as 14-man Glen Rovers win by 14 points and Connolly stars in Blackrock success

GLEN ROVERS PLAYED FOR over a half with 14 men but still ran out winners by 14 points over St Finbarr’s as last year’s beaten finalists made a storming start to their Cork senior hurling campaign tonight in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.
County senior Robert Downey was shown a red card before the break for an off the ball incident yet his team still ran out 3-20 to 0-15 victors with Patrick Horgan bagging 1-9 and Simon Kennefick firing home 2-1.
Downey’s dismissal came at a stage when Glen Rovers were in front by six points and the gap was down to four at the interval, 1-12 to 0-11. St Finbarr’s hit five of the last six points of the half but they conceded 1-4 without reply at the start of the second half which proved costly.
Earlier Alan Connolly struck 1-9 in Páirc Uí Rinn to inspire 2017 finalists Blackrock to their 2-16 to 2-12 success over Erins Own while Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston pointed the way for Douglas as they triumphed 0-17 to 1-11 over Ballyhea.
Results
Cork Premier SHC
- Blackrock 2-16 Erins Own 2-12
- Glen Rovers 3-20 St Finbarr’s 2-15
- Douglas 0-17 Ballyhea 1-11
