Horgan hits 1-9 as 14-man Glen Rovers win by 14 points and Connolly stars in Blackrock success

Luke Horgan in action for Glen Rovers against Billy Hennessy and Glen O'Connor for St Finbarr's.

Luke Horgan in action for Glen Rovers against Billy Hennessy and Glen O'Connor for St Finbarr's.

GLEN ROVERS PLAYED FOR over a half with 14 men but still ran out winners by 14 points over St Finbarr’s as last year’s beaten finalists made a storming start to their Cork senior hurling campaign tonight in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

County senior Robert Downey was shown a red card before the break for an off the ball incident yet his team still ran out 3-20 to 0-15 victors with Patrick Horgan bagging 1-9 and Simon Kennefick firing home 2-1.

Downey’s dismissal came at a stage when Glen Rovers were in front by six points and the gap was down to four at the interval, 1-12 to 0-11. St Finbarr’s hit five of the last six points of the half but they conceded 1-4 without reply at the start of the second half which proved costly.

Earlier Alan Connolly struck 1-9 in Páirc Uí Rinn to inspire 2017 finalists Blackrock to their 2-16 to 2-12 success over Erins Own while Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston pointed the way for Douglas as they triumphed 0-17 to 1-11 over Ballyhea.

More to follow…

Results

Cork Premier SHC

Blackrock 2-16 Erins Own 2-12

Glen Rovers 3-20 St Finbarr’s 2-15

Douglas 0-17 Ballyhea 1-11

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!