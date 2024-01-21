Conor Glass the hero as Glen win first All-Ireland club football title

Watty Graham’s Glen (Derry) 2-10

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) 1-12

COMETH THE HOUR, cometh the man.

Who else?

Conor Glass all but dragged Glen over the line for their first-ever All-Ireland senior championship title.

The Derry captain and former AFL star was the late goalscoring hero as Malachy O’Rourke’s side overcame St Brigid’s and avenged for last year’s heartbreaking defeat to Kilmacud Crokes.

Glass’s was one of the many bodies sprawled across the Croke Park turf as the final whistle sounded, the side from outside Maghera overcome with emotion after a dramatic finale.

A whirlwind afternoon ended with Connor Carville lifting the Andy Merrigan Cup. The Watty Grahams weathered the storm, more so on the field than of it, to reach the promised land.

Glass’s outstanding 58th-minute goal levelled matters at 2-8 to 1-11, but there was plenty more drama to unfold down the home straight.

#GAABEO 58 nóim @WattyGrahamsGAA 2-08@StBrigidsRos 1-11



Báite san eangach ag Conor Glass! 😍👀



What a finish to the net by Conor Glass and the teams are level!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#GAA @GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/9HskbHF5lV — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 21, 2024

Glen — back to their full compliment after Cathal Mulholland’s black card — tagged on two more points, Shane Cunnane pulled one back for St Brigid’s and the midfield free-taker had the chance to draw the game at the death.

But his last-gasp free from the ’45 tailed wide and the Roscommon side’s bid for a first All-Ireland since 2013 fell just short.

Brigid’s will be gutted, having been the better team for much of the game.

Glen’s experience, told, however, and their resilience shone through.

They were four points down late on in both halves.

As the clock ticked towards 29 minutes, the overwhelming favourites were well off. St Brigid’s had dominated the first half, and led 0-8 to 0-4.

In the blink of an eye, the Derry side were level though. Jody McDermott fired home and raised the green flag they so desperately needed. A late starter ahead of the injured Jack Doherty, McDermott finished the move he started in style. Ethan Doherty followed up with a point and it was all square at the break.

St Brigid’s could have been further ahead. In the 14th minute, Ben O’Carroll scuffed a glorious goal chance. Connlan Bradley comfortably stopped his tame effort after a two-on-one break.

St Brigid's Ruaidhrí Fallon and Michael Warnock of Glen. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Roscommon inter-county star did go some way in making amends with two frees and a mark, causing problems for Michael Warnock inside.

Jerome Stack’s side fired on all cylinders, with Brian Stack, Bobby Nugent, Ciarán Sugrue, Eddie Nolan and Ruairí Fallon also on the scoresheet in the opening period.

Glen, meanwhile, hit five wides – not helped by a swirling wind – and made uncharacteristic mistakes, with midfielders Emmett Bradley and Glass doing most of their scoring early doors.

Their build-up was slow and laboured, while Brigid’s drove forward at every opportunity.

The Kiltoom outfit shook off that late first-half flurry with a quick-fire 1-1 of their own. Supporters were still making their way back to their seats when Brian Darwin palmed home after good work from Robbie Dolan and O’Carroll.

The goalscorer backed it up with a spectacular outside-of-the-boot effort, and Glen were reeling once again. They had several early wides, Ciarán McFaul the main culprit, with a Glass ’45 keeping them afloat at 1-9 to 1-6.

For all of the Watty’s wastefulness, Brigid’s were clinical before the posts.

Mulholland’s black card for an off-the-ball incident with Nugent was another blow for Glen in the 48th minute, but the scoring stakes remained even despite the numerical difference.

Warnock kicked an inspirational score to make it a three-point game, 1-8 to 1-11, before Glass stole the show and Glen eventually came through that electrifying ending.

Connor Carville lifting the silverware. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Glen: Conor Glass 1-2 (1 ’45), Emmett Bradley 0-4 (3f), Jody McDermott 1-0, Ethan Doherty, Ciarán McFaul, Michael Warnock and Conleth McGuckian 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Brigid’s: Brian Darwin 1-1, Ben O’Carroll 0-3 (2f, 1m), Eddie Nolan and Ruairí Fallon 0-2 each, Brian Stack, Ciarán Sugrue, Bobby Nugent, Shane Cunnane (1f) 0-1 each.

Glen

1. Connlan Bradley

2. Michael Warnock, 3. Ryan Dougan, 4. Connor Carville (captain)

5. Eunan Mulholland, 6. Ciarán McFaul, 7. Cathal Mulholland

8. Conor Glass, 9. Emmett Bradley

10. Ethan Doherty, 20. Jody McDermott, 25. Tiarnan Flanagan

13. Alex Doherty, 14. Danny Tallon, 15. Conleth McGuckian

Subs

12. Conor Convery for Eunan Mulholland (26)

19. Stevie O’Hara for Connor Carville (44)

23. Cahir McCabe for Alex Doherty (55)

St Brigid’s

1. Cormac Sheehy

21. Alan Daly, 3. Brian Stack, 4. Pearse Frost

5. Ruaidhrí Fallon, 6. Ronan Stack, 7. Paul McGrath (joint captain)

8. Eddie Nolan, 9. Shane Cunnane

10. Conor Hand, 11. Ciarán Sugrue, 12. Robbie Dolam

13. Ben O’Carroll, 14. Brian Derwin, 15. Bobby Nugent

Subs

18. John Cunningham for Brian Derwin (45)

24. Conor Gleeson for Bobby Nugent (56)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).