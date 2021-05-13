Veteran Irish midfielder Glenn Whelan released by Fleetwood Town

FLEETWOOD TOWN HAVE announced that Glenn Whelan will leave the club when his contract expires.

The club confirmed his departure after publishing the list of players who have been retained following the conclusion of the League One Season.

Whelan signed a contract extension with the Highbury outfit last summer, having previously joined the side as a free agent in January 2020 on the back of his departure from Hearts.

“The club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them all the best for the future,” a statement on the club website reads today.

The 37-year-old Whelan made an impressive impact at the club under then-manager Joey Barton, and didn’t miss a single minute of the 13 games that the side played following the Dubliner’s arrival.

He also helped them reach the League One play-off semi-finals, where their hopes of promotion to the Championship were ended by eventual winners Wycombe Wanderers.

This season, however, has been less successful for the club. They finished 15th in the table, with the veteran Irish player featuring 30 times in all competitions.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Whelan, who has 91 Ireland caps, and whose former clubs include Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

