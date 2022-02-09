Galway's Cooney scores 0-11 to fire GMIT into Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final

GMIT 1-19

TUS MIDWEST 1-12

GMIT’S GREATER EFFICIENCY, thanks in no small part to a superb display of sharpshooting from Kevin Cooney, powered them into the semi-finals of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup as they accounted for TUS Midwest (formerly Limerick IT) at Carnmore this afternoon.

A strong breeze blew diagonally down the Galway venue and GMIT took full advantage of it in the opening half, albeit only clicking into gear after the contest got out to an even start.

The first four points of the game were equally shared, but GMIT kicked on from there to score six of the next seven, with Cooney very much to the fore as he set about racking up a final tally of eleven points, four from play, by the final whistle.

Defensively, Seán Neary and, in particular, Cianán Fahy were superb in holding TUS Midwest at bay, with only Billy Seymour making any impression for the away side at the road end of the ground.

Cooney, Seán McDonagh, Conor Gardiner and AJ Willis were all on the mark for GMIT before they gave themselves a huge shot in the arm after 20 minutes, Willis firing to the net after a deft chip lift and pass from Paddy Commins set up the Tipperary man just inside the 13 metre line.

It wasn’t until the 26th minute that GMIT finally put a shot wide of the target, as they used their possession incredibly well in building up a 1-12 to 0-7 interval lead.

Scores from Cooney and McDonagh after half-time proved no less valuable in helping to keep the Limerick students at bay, as it meant that even after Seymour scrambled in a goal for the visitors eight minutes into the second half, GMIT always had six points or more to spare.

An incredible save from Darrach Fahy to deny Robin Mounsey and a last ditch hook from man of the match Cianán Fahy to block a Ross Bonnar goal attempt ensured that the green flag that TUS Midwest badly needed never came, while a series of poorly selected shots meant that the wide count kept mounting at the GMIT end.

Points from Gardiner and Cooney late on helped to keep things controlled from a GMIT perspective and ensure their progression to the last four where they will meet the winners of tonight’s game between NUI Galway and Waterford IT.

Scorers for GMIT: Kevin Cooney 0-11 (0-7f), AJ Willis 1-1, Conor Gardiner 0-3, Seán McDonagh 0-2, Paddy Commins 0-2.

Scorers for TUS Midwest: Billy Seymour 1-4 (0-3f), Evan Fitzpatrick 0-2, Kevin McCarthy 0-2, Robin Mounsey 0-2 (0-1 sideline), Kian O’Kelly 0-1, Ross Bonnar 0-1.

GMIT (Galway clubs unless stated):

1 Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan)

4 Luke Prendergast (Ballinderreen)

3 Seán Neary (Castlegar)

2 Kieran Meehan (Ballinderreen)

5 Jack Forde (Liam Mellowes)

6 Ciarán Fahy (Ardrahan)

7 Adam Clarke (Craughwell)

14 Aaron O’Shaughnessy (Turloughmore)

9 Donal Mannion (Cappataggle)

12 Conor Gardiner (Tommy Larkins)

13 AJ Willis (Portroe, Tipperary)

8 Patrick Foley (Clarinbridge)

10 Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

11 Seán McDonagh (Mountbellew-Moylough)

23 Paddy Commins (Gort)

Subs:

Enda Egan (Kilbeacanty) for O’Shaughnessy (half-time)

Evan Duggan (St. Thomas’) for Mannion (56 mins)

Peter Martin (Kilconierin) for Clarke (56 mins)

Martin Cullen (Athenry) for Meehan (59 mins).

TUS MIDWEST:

1 Cian Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare)

2 Josh McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary)

3 Tomás O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick)

4 David Tuohy (Clarecastle, Clare)

5 Eric Killeen (Rathdowney-Errill, Laois)

6 Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Clare)

7 Barry Mahony (Crotta O’Neills, Kerry)

24 Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)

9 Evan Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary)

15 Robin Mounsey (Ruan, Clare)

21 Rúairí Maher (Silvermines, Tipperary)

8 Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Limerick)

14 Billy Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary)

12 Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary)

10 Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary)

Subs:

Aaron Mulcahy for Maher (36 mins)

Seán O’Loughlin for K McCarthy (45 mins)

Ross Bonnar for O’Kelly (55 mins).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)