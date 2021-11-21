Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Goal and assist for in-form Katie McCabe as Arsenal beat Man United

The Irish international is also now joint-top of the assists charts.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 8:23 PM
23 minutes ago 300 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5608176
Katie McCabe of Arsenal (L) celebrates scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Katie McCabe of Arsenal (L) celebrates scoring.
Katie McCabe of Arsenal (L) celebrates scoring.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARSENAL REMAIN unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead early in the second half with her 13th goal of the season with a fine strike from the edge of the area, before Katie McCabe doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

It was the Ireland international’s fourth goal of the season, having won the spot kick herself after being fouled by Aoife Mannion.  

McCabe is also now joint-top of the WSL assist charts with five, after setting up Miedema’s opener.

Sam Kerr struck a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered managerless Birmingham 5-0.

The Australian scored three times in 26 minutes to ensure City remained winless as well as without a boss after Scott Booth was sacked on Friday.

Fran Kirby opened and closed the scoring for the Blues, taking her tally to 100 for the club.

Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries scored as Reading beat Brighton 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Reading took the lead in the fourth minute through Dowie and Harries’ 86th-minute goal secured all three points for the home side.

Leicester were denied their first WSL point, when Simone Magill scored the only goal for Everton in the 81st minute to seal a 1-0 victory.

West Ham claimed their first ever WSL win over Tottenham.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored the only goal of the game after capitalising on a lucky deflection from team-mate Claudia Walker, before hitting the ball into the corner.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie