Goal and assist for in-form Katie McCabe as Arsenal beat Man United

ARSENAL REMAIN unbeaten in the Women’s Super League this season following a 2-0 victory at Manchester United.

Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead early in the second half with her 13th goal of the season with a fine strike from the edge of the area, before Katie McCabe doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

It was the Ireland international’s fourth goal of the season, having won the spot kick herself after being fouled by Aoife Mannion.

McCabe is also now joint-top of the WSL assist charts with five, after setting up Miedema’s opener.

Sam Kerr struck a hat-trick as Chelsea hammered managerless Birmingham 5-0.

The Australian scored three times in 26 minutes to ensure City remained winless as well as without a boss after Scott Booth was sacked on Friday.

Fran Kirby opened and closed the scoring for the Blues, taking her tally to 100 for the club.

Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries scored as Reading beat Brighton 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Reading took the lead in the fourth minute through Dowie and Harries’ 86th-minute goal secured all three points for the home side.

Leicester were denied their first WSL point, when Simone Magill scored the only goal for Everton in the 81st minute to seal a 1-0 victory.

West Ham claimed their first ever WSL win over Tottenham.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored the only goal of the game after capitalising on a lucky deflection from team-mate Claudia Walker, before hitting the ball into the corner.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy