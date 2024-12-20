3 Irish golfers secure full cards on Ladies European Tour for 2025 season

THREE IRISH GOLFERS are celebrating after securing full cards on the Ladies European Tour for the 2025 season.

The final qualifier at Lalla Aicha Q-School saw Anna Foster, Annabel Wilson and Sara Byrne all secure full cards, while in addition amateur Canice Screene can also look forward to some Ladies European Tour status next year.

Advertisement

Foster led the way for the Irish contingent at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, she closed with a 69 for a -17 total and finished in a tie for sixth. Wilson ended her week two strokes further back in tie for eighth after a closing 68, with Byrne in 15th on -12. Screene finished with a 72 in 36th place.

Golf Ireland. Golf Ireland.

“What a fantastic way to round off the year with the most successful LET Tour school for Irish golfers,” said Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly.

“It was phenomenal to see four Irish golfers make it into the latter stages of the week, with three gaining full cards on the Tour for next year, while Canice will also get her chance in 2025.

“We are so proud of that quartet and it will be a huge boost to see them line out in tournaments alongside the likes of Lauren Walsh as Irish women’s golf continues to go from strength to strength.”

Walsh, who turned professional in 2023, will now have at least three Irish golfers for company on the LET next year.

View the final scoring here.