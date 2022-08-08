Third-place finishes for Harrington and Murphy, topless Dunne records big result

THERE WERE THIRD place finishes for Pádraig Harrington and John Murphy on the Champions Tour and Challenge Tour respectively today.

Harrington finished the Shaw Charity Classic in a five-way tie for third, one shot off winner Jerry Kelly of USA.

Kelly overcame compatriot John Huston in a play-off to triumph on nine-under.

Harrington shot a 66 today, to add to his previous 64 and 72. He led by one after Friday’s opening round.

Today, the Dubliner had six birdies — on the fourth, sixth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 15th — and back-to-back bogeys on the 12th and 13th, and dropped one place down the leaderboard, as Kelly moved one up to win.

Harrington finishes tied with Joe Durant, Dean Wilson and Kirk Triplett, all of USA, and German Alex Cejka.

You can view the Shaw Charity Classic leaderboard here >

Murphy, meanwhile, also wrapped up in a tie for third place at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge.

The Corkman shot a closing round of 70, after a stunning 62 yesterday moved him within one shot off the lead.

Frustrations followed today — two bogeys on top of four birdies — but Murphy made it back-to-back third place finishes on the Challenge Tour after last week’s event at the K Club.

Germany’s Velten Meyer won it out, with fellow countryman Marc Hammer in second, and Murphy joined by Gudmundur Kristjansson in joint-third.

James Sugrue carded a final round of 71 to finish in a tie for 35th.

You can view the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge leaderboard here>



Meanwhile, Paul Dunne finished in a tie for 20th at the Cazoo Open, recording his best result in over three years.

A 73 today saw him end up on one-over, and he had to improvise with a tricky shot from the water at one point:

Just Paul Dunne playing a shot topless from the water at the Cazoo Open 😅pic.twitter.com/HBTVpJ8Kzp — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 7, 2022

Niall Kearney shot the same score today, and finished in joint-59th.

England’s Callum Shinkwin won the tournament, hosted by Gareth Bale in Newport, Wales.

You can view the Cazoo Open leaderboard here >

