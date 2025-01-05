Gordon Elliott and Sam Ewing claim Grade One success at Naas

THE YELLOW CLAY extended his unbeaten record for the season to four with a facile victory in the Grade One Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle.

A high-class bumper performer last season, Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old made a smart start to his career over hurdles at Down Royal before landing Grade Three and Grade Two prizes at Navan.

He was an 11-4 shot to successfully graduate to Grade One level in the hands of Sam Ewing and ultimately did so with relative ease.

STILL UNBEATEN 💪



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐲 is now 4-4 over hurdles after an emphatic success in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.



What is not to like about this horse? 🥰@gelliott_racing | @NaasRacecourse pic.twitter.com/xVgpiDG30w — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 5, 2025

With fellow Elliott runner Wingmen deployed in a pacesetting role, The Yellow Clay raced in third for much of the two-and-a-half-mile contest before joining his stablemate at the top of the home straight.

The Yellow Clay was travelling much the best jumping the second flight from the finish and soon kicked clear, safely negotiating the last before galloping up the run-in to seal an eight-length verdict.

Supersundae emerged best of four runners for Willie Mullins, making late gains to beat Wingmen to the runner-up spot.

The disappointment of the race was last season’s Champion Bumper hero Jasmin De Vaux, who beat two subsequent Leopardstown winners despite jumping poorly on his hurdling debut at Navan a month ago, but could not get away with it in this company and finished a well beaten fourth as the 11-8 favourite.

Sam Ewing. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Of the winner, Elliott said: “He just knows how to win and is improving the whole time. I was very worried about the ground and was undecided about running him but I rang Noel (Moran, owner), who is in Turkey, and he gave me the green light.

“They went a good gallop all the way and Wingmen ran a good race as well.

“I’d imagine he (The Yellow Clay) will go straight to Cheltenham now. I loved the way he travelled today and if anything, he probably got there plenty soon. Sam said he hated the ground.

“The race in Navan, where he was a bit behind the bridle, probably helped to wake him up.”

Gordon Elliott. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Paddy Power make The Yellow Clay a 7-1 shot from 20-1 for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, while he is 8-1 from 12-1 with the same firm for the Albert Bartlett.

Ile Atlantique looks set to take high rank over fences judged on a dominant display earlier at Naas in the Racing Post Novice Chase.

Twice placed in Grade Ones over hurdles last season, including a narrow defeat in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on this card 12 month ago, the Willie Mullins-trained gelding made a fine start to his chasing career at Navan and was a 13-8 chance to follow up at Grade Two level under Paul Townend.

Ile Atlantique’s supporters will have had few concerns, with the seven-year-old travelling strongly throughout the two-mile journey before moving into the lead in the back straight.

Two on the card for @WillieMullinsNH, this time with Ile Atlantique who storms home in the Grade 2 @RacingPost Novice Chase. picking up quickly in the hands of @PTownend 🏆@NaasRacecourse pic.twitter.com/YsGgS6MkYZ — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) January 5, 2025

With the stands’ rail to help, Townend always looked happy he had the chasing trio covered from the home turn and he was pushed out from the final fence to score by five lengths, with Firefox second and 11-10 favourite Inthepocket only third.

Mullins said: “His efficient jumping won it for him. He loves that ground and from an early stage you could see he was jumping more efficiently than everything else.

“He’s matured a lot and got stronger than last year, which is a big help, and fences might just be the making of him. Paul says when he sees a fence, he measures it himself and it just seems natural to him.”

Coral cut Ile Atlantique to 8-1 from 20-1 for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March and the Irish equivalent at next month’s Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown could be next on his agenda.