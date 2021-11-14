Gort call for Galway hurling semi-final refixture after squad is hit by Covid-19

LGALWAY HURLING CLUB Gort have called on the county board to reschedule their county senior hurling semi-final, after they were forced to withdraw from today’s fixture due to the Covid situation in their squad.

Gort have revealed that they have ‘a positive Covid-19 case with an underlying heart issue’ within their panel and three other players ‘showing Covid-19 symptoms awaiting test results.’

Their semi-final against reigning champions St Thomas was due to take place last weekend but was postponed due to the Covid situation and after being rescheduled for today at Kenny Park in Athenry, it emerged yesterday that Gort would not be fulfilling the fixture.

In response, a statement was issued by Galway GAA that they would review the situation and ‘failure to fulfil the fixture will be dealt with by Galway GAA CCC in the coming days’.

Last night Gort GAA club issued a statement outlining their situation and the reasoning behind their withdrawal from today’s game, citing ‘a duty of care’ to people involved.

They also pleaded with the county board to reschedule the game and ‘allow the competition to be completed when it is safe to do so’.

Clarinbridge have already qualified for the final, which is due to take place next Sunday 21 November, but that fixture is now under serious doubt.

The statement in full reads:

“The lifeblood of the GAA is its club hurlers and footballers. Supported by their management and club volunteers, these people make incalculable sacrifices for the love of our game and community. They give it their all in a spirit of unity, loyalty in accordance with the GAA ethos; “Give respect, get respect”.

“We are acutely aware of the financial, emotional and other investments made in our team by our club officers, generous sponsors and wider community who have supported us relentlessly.

“As a group of players and management, above all else, we have a duty of care to our neighbours and families. We also have a duty of care to St. Thomas’ Hurling club and match officials.

“We do not wish to compromise the privilege of representing our club and community in a county semi final. These are indeed the days we have all dreamed of and worked so hard for. However, we cannot, under ultimatum or otherwise, compromise on our aforementioned duty of care.

“At present we have a positive covid-19 case with an underlying heart issue within our panel and 3 players showing COVID-19 symptoms awaiting test results.

“We respectfully ask that the county board reschedule the game and allow the competition to be completed when it is safe to do so. Regrettably, for reasons outlined, our players and management cannot fulfill this fixture.

“Le meas,

“Gort Senior Hurling Team.”

