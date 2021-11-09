Government seeks applicants to help lead 2030 Fifa World Cup bid

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers.

THE GOVERNMENT IS pressing ahead with Ireland’s role in a joint bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup in conjunction with the United Kingdom.

Applicants are now being sought for an appointment to the Board of UK & Ireland 2030 Limited.

Work on the bid to host the global international football tournament is “gathering pace”, according to Jack Chambers TD, the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht.

He tweeted: “The government is now seeking a suitable candidate to join the newly-established bid company with the UK to drive forward our potential bid.”

Desirable characteristics for candidates to possess, as per the advertisement for the role, include:

A strong background in sport and an understanding/experience of international sport relations

Experience of public policy and government requirements

Experience in delivery of major events

Experience of campaign management and reputation/PR management

Experience relevant for the bid (including broadcasting, sponsorship, hospitality and ticketing)

Experience in bidding for major events

Experience as a football player/coach at international tournament level

Demonstration of strong leadership credentials

Experience working across various countries resulting in an understanding and appreciation of various cultures

Demonstrable skills in building stakeholder relationships and influencing

Experience of developing and defining an organisational strategy

Understanding of the duties and responsibilities of a director (Risks, Finances, Legal, Health and Safety etc.)

The application process will close at 3pm on 26 November.