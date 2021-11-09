Government seeks applicants to help lead 2030 Fifa World Cup bid

THE GOVERNMENT IS pressing ahead with Ireland’s role in a joint bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup in conjunction with the United Kingdom.
Applicants are now being sought for an appointment to the Board of UK & Ireland 2030 Limited.
Work on the bid to host the global international football tournament is “gathering pace”, according to Jack Chambers TD, the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht.
He tweeted: “The government is now seeking a suitable candidate to join the newly-established bid company with the UK to drive forward our potential bid.”
Desirable characteristics for candidates to possess, as per the advertisement for the role, include:
- A strong background in sport and an understanding/experience of international sport relations
- Experience of public policy and government requirements
- Experience in delivery of major events
- Experience of campaign management and reputation/PR management
- Experience relevant for the bid (including broadcasting, sponsorship, hospitality and ticketing)
- Experience in bidding for major events
- Experience as a football player/coach at international tournament level
- Demonstration of strong leadership credentials
- Experience working across various countries resulting in an understanding and appreciation of various cultures
- Demonstrable skills in building stakeholder relationships and influencing
- Experience of developing and defining an organisational strategy
- Understanding of the duties and responsibilities of a director (Risks, Finances, Legal, Health and Safety etc.)
The application process will close at 3pm on 26 November.
