GPA call on GAA to ban gambling ads during live broadcasts of games and hurlers against black card

THE GPA WANT the GAA to take the step of banning advertising by betting companies during the broadcast of live games of hurling and Gaelic football.

The players’ body had sought to propose a motion for Congress this weekend on the matter but after taking advice from the GAA, it will instead be discussed at Central Council.

The GAA would become the first sporting organisation in the world to take such a step if it was written into rule. GPA representative Seamus Hickey will be pushing for support from the GAA’s Central Council for a formal policy to prohibit gambling advertising during games with the aim that it would be implemented as a rule change at GAA Congress 2021.

In addition ahead of Congress the GPA will be voting against the introduction of the black card/sin bin in hurling. 89% of respondents voted against the rule change in a confidential survey of 2019 championship panels during the month of February. In total 1116 inter-county hurlers from 35 squads took part in the research

“We’re urging all delegates to support the views of the players at Congress and will share this information with them ahead of the weekend,” remarked GPA CEO Paul Flynn.

In a statement released this evening, the GPA also outlined the reasoning behind their proposal surrounding gambling advertising.

“Gambling promotion during GAA games presents a heightened risk to the welfare of all members of the GAA but particularly children and those most vulnerable to the perils of this destructive addiction.

“The proliferation of online betting and the availability of betting advertising around Gaelic Games has helped develop a worrying cultural issue with gambling in the GAA.

“We believe that the GAA, through its relationships with its broadcast partners, has the ability to prevent the broadcast of gambling ads during matches. Removing this intrinsic link between inter-county games and betting advertising reduces the risk of vulnerable members of the association developing issues with problem gambling.

“The GPA provides 24/7 counselling support to all members and see first-hand the impact of gambling addiction on players who have accessed support. In light of the impact gambling addiction has had on many of our members, the GPA wish to remove any direct link to gambling advertising and our members.”

