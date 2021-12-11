Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Ireland goalkeeper stars as Reading enjoy first WSL win over Chelsea

Grace Moloney kept a clean sheet against the champions, who had scored in 59 consecutive league games before today.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 1:58 PM
9 minutes ago 95 Views 0 Comments
Reading and Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney.
Image: PA


Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Grace Moloney played a starring role and kept a clean sheet as her Reading side recorded their first-ever Women’s Super League [WSL] win over Chelsea.

The 2020/21 champions had scored in 59 consecutive WSL games before today, but the Royals stunned them with a 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium.

Deanne Rose’s fourth-minute goal was decisive, as Reading produced a stunning defensive performance to shut Emma Hayes’ high-flying Blues out.

Moloney was excellent throughout, extinguishing all threats from Sam Kerr and co.

The win moves Reading to fifth in the English top-flight, while Chelsea stay second, a point behind Arsenal, who they beat in the 2020/21 FA Cup final last Sunday.

A view of the top of the WSL table:

Screenshot 2021-12-11 at 13.59.05 Source: FA WSL.

Today was Chelsea’s third game in six days, after they drew 0-0 with Barcelona in the Champions League midweek.

It was the only Saturday fixture in the WSL. The Gunners — home of Ireland captain Katie McCabe — face Leicester City tomorrow evening, with a host of other Girls In Green internationals in action in the league on Sunday.

Tomorrow’s WSL fixtures

  • Brighton & Hove Albion (Megan Connolly) v Manchester United, 12.30pm
  • Everton (Courtney Brosnan) v West Ham United, 1pm
  • Birmingham City (Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn, Jamie Finn, Hariet Scott, Emily Whelan, Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Marie Hourihan) v Manchester City, 2pm
  • Aston Villa (Ruesha Littlejohn) v Tottenham Hotspur, 6pm
  • Arsenal (Katie McCabe) v Leicester City, 6.45pm. 

