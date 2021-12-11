Ireland goalkeeper stars as Reading enjoy first WSL win over Chelsea

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Grace Moloney played a starring role and kept a clean sheet as her Reading side recorded their first-ever Women’s Super League [WSL] win over Chelsea.

The 2020/21 champions had scored in 59 consecutive WSL games before today, but the Royals stunned them with a 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium.

Deanne Rose’s fourth-minute goal was decisive, as Reading produced a stunning defensive performance to shut Emma Hayes’ high-flying Blues out.

Moloney was excellent throughout, extinguishing all threats from Sam Kerr and co.

The win moves Reading to fifth in the English top-flight, while Chelsea stay second, a point behind Arsenal, who they beat in the 2020/21 FA Cup final last Sunday.

A view of the top of the WSL table:

Source: FA WSL.

Today was Chelsea’s third game in six days, after they drew 0-0 with Barcelona in the Champions League midweek.

It was the only Saturday fixture in the WSL. The Gunners — home of Ireland captain Katie McCabe — face Leicester City tomorrow evening, with a host of other Girls In Green internationals in action in the league on Sunday.

Tomorrow’s WSL fixtures