Graeme McDowell to host the Irish Open in 2020 and 2021

McDowell is hoping to bring the Irish Open to Northern Ireland in 2021.

GRAEME MCDOWELL HAS agreed to host the next two Irish Opens.

The Portrush native will begin his stint at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny from 28-31 May, while a venue for 2021 has yet to be confirmed.

40-year-old McDowell takes over from Paul McGinley, who hosted the European Tour event at Lahinch Golf Club this year, while Rory McIlroy did the four previous tournaments.

“It’s a huge privilege to have the opportunity to host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in both 2020 and 2021,” McDowell said.

“The event has gone from strength to strength over the last few years with the support of Dubai Duty Free and the efforts of Rory and Paul as hosts, alongside everybody at the European Tour.

“I’m really looking forward to taking on that responsibility over the next two years and adding to the history of this great tournament, which has become a global spectacle that Irish golf fans can be proud of.

“Our island is famous for its incredible golf courses and passionate golf fans, both north and south of the border and obviously I would love to bring the event to Northern Ireland in 2021. But my focus now is on next year at Mount Juliet Estate and making sure that is another world-class sporting occasion.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, added: “We were delighted when Graeme expressed the desire to host the Dubai Duty Irish Open for the next two years.

Not only is he a Major Champion and Ryder Cup legend, but he is also a terrific ambassador for our game and I am certain that he will enjoy the role of host and he will be a great success in it, building on the work of Rory and Paul.

“Having Graeme as host for the next two years allows us to plan and maximise the many opportunities that exist across the island of Ireland for both editions.”

