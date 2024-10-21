Five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Graeme Mulcahy announces retirement

AFTER SIXTEEN SEASONS in the green and white, Limerick’s five-time All-Ireland winner Graeme Mulcahy has announced his retirement.

The Kilmallock man soldiered through the difficult years of Justin McCarthy’s tenure to come out the other side and was a key member of the 2018 team that ended 45 years without the Liam MacCarthy Cup, when he won his solitary All-Star.

In a statement released through the county board, Mulcahy stated, “After 16 seasons, I have decided that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. To have been entrusted to represent Limerick by the numerous management teams and sharing the dressing room with all my past and current team-mates has been a great honour. I leave with fantastic memories, lifelong friends and an immense pride in what we have achieved.

“The highlight of my playing career was undoubtedly being a part of the team that ended the 45 years wait to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup back to Limerick. Coming back to the county with the Cup is something I will treasure forever. I will always be very grateful to John and his management team for allowing me to play a part in that.”

The ‘Limerick senior hurling management team’ paid tribute to Mulcahy’s contribution, adding, “Graeme wore the jersey with pride and distinction throughout his amazing career. His leadership in the dressing room and desire to always put the team first were aspects that most never get to see but without which a team cannot be successful.

“Graeme leaves with a catalogue of wonderful achievements and memories that he can saviour for years to come with Laura, Róise and Aislinn. We want to wish them the very best for the future.”