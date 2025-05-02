'Overwhelmed' - McIlroy speaks on reaction to Masters win with Jimmy Fallon

RORY MCILROY CONTINUES to bask in the glow of his remarkable Masters triumph last month, revealing he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction and congratulatory messages he has received in the wake of his success.

McIlroy ended his major drought and complted the career grand slam after winning a play-off against Justin Rose at the Masters at Augusta.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on NBC, McIlroy said he was particularly taken aback by Elton John getting in contact with him.

Advertisement

“I was sort of overwhelmed with the people that reached out from all different walks of life, you know, culture, entertainment.

“But the one that got me was Sir Elton John. That was like, incredible.

“So I actually haven’t been able to connect with him, so his assistant left me a voicemail and said, ‘Sir Elton would love to congratulate you in person.’

“The only problem is he doesn’t have a cellphone. So you might get a call from a number in Windsor, England, from a landline.

“But we haven’t been able to connnect. So I’d love to, you knoww, to reach out. It’s Elton John, it’s so cool. I didn’t even know Elton John knew what golf was.

“So yeah just super-humbled and the amount of people that reached out, it’s been really cool.”

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond after his final putt in the playoff to win the Masters. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy spoke about Tiger Woods reaction as he became the latest member of the career grand slam club in golf.

“He said, ‘Welcome to the club kid.’

“There’s six people ever have achieved the career grand slam in golf. There’s only four of us are living. Gary Player’s 90 years old, Jack’s 85, 86.

“And then Tiger and myself. Really cool to be a part of.”

McIlroy also spoke about his daughter Poppy’s putt at the Masters Par-3 contest and his cameo role alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2, which is scheduled for release this July.

The segment finished with McIlroy recreating the clip from his appearance on the Gerry Kelly Show on UTV, by chipping balls into a washing machine.