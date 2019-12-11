This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
WATCH: 'Dele Alli, for the best part of two years, has stood still' - Graeme Souness

Speaking as a pundit on Virgin Media, the former Liverpool captain wasn’t holding back in his assessment of the England international.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 10:48 PM
Dele Alli has a new lease of life.
Image: Jonathan Brady
Dele Alli has a new lease of life.
Image: Jonathan Brady

GRAEME SOUNESS IS refusing to get carried away by Dele Alli’s resurgence since Jose Mourinho took charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international didn’t travel to Germany as Spurs crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, and while he has been in fine form after the Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino last month, Souness doesn’t believe he can be relied upon to maintain his standard.

Alli has found the net four times in five games but, speaking in his role as a punditry on Virgin Media, Souness wasn’t holding back in his assessment of the attacker.

WATCH: 

