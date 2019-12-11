WATCH: 'Dele Alli, for the best part of two years, has stood still' - Graeme Souness

GRAEME SOUNESS IS refusing to get carried away by Dele Alli’s resurgence since Jose Mourinho took charge of Tottenham Hotspur.
The England international didn’t travel to Germany as Spurs crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, and while he has been in fine form after the Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino last month, Souness doesn’t believe he can be relied upon to maintain his standard.
Alli has found the net four times in five games but, speaking in his role as a punditry on Virgin Media, Souness wasn’t holding back in his assessment of the attacker.
"Dele Alli, for the best part of 2 years, has stood still."
