Dublin: 12°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Graham Cummins retires aged 32 after third spell at Cork City comes to premature end

‘I’ve come to a stage in my life where I had to think of a career besides being a footballer.’

By Emma Duffy Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 11:50 PM
1 hour ago 935 Views No Comments
End of the road: Graham Cummins.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
End of the road: Graham Cummins.
End of the road: Graham Cummins.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GRAHAM CUMMINS HAS announced his retirement from professional football, after his third spell at Cork City recently came to a premature end.

On Friday, Cork boss Neale Fenn confirmed that it was agreed with the 32-year-old that ‘he will move on’ after struggling with ‘a few knocks and niggles’.

And tonight, Cummins said that he was calling it a day in a social media post.

“Well it looks like Barcelona and Real Madrid have missed the boat because after 14 years of being a professional football [sic] I’ve decided to retire from playing professionally,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It was always my dream to be a professional footballer and I’ve had a career I’m very proud of. I’ve had so much highs but also lows.

At 32, I’ve come to a stage in my life where I had to think of a career besides being a footballer. I will miss it but can’t wait now to eat and drink as much as I want and more importantly, spend time with family and not miss out on events that I’ve had to over soccer.

“I want to thank my family because what I have achieved wouldn’t have been possible without their support and especially a big thank you to my wife, who’s made a lot of sacrifices to be by my side through the journey. It’s been a pleasure.”

Normally a striker, Cummins returned to his hometown club in July with the intention of playing as a central defender, having started the season with Munster neighbours Waterford.

Cummins’ entire career is a colourful one, spent both sides of the Irish Sea. Before he left for the UK, he scored the goal that clinched the First Division title for Cork in 2011. Across the water, he had stints with Preston North End, Rochdale, Exeter City and St Johnstone.

In 2018, he returned to Leeside and continued his League of Ireland journey, before spending the latter stages of last season on loan at Shamrock Rovers.

He linked up with Waterford ahead of the 2020 campaign, before returning to Cork and making his only appearance in his most recent spell in last month’s FAI Cup win over Longford Town. He was shown a red card in that one.

