Graham Cummins' third spell at Cork City has come to a premature end

Graham Cummins pictured after being sent off in Cork City's win against Longford Town in the FAI Cup last month.

GRAHAM CUMMINS HAS parted company with League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City.

Normally recognised as a striker, Cummins returned for a third spell with his hometown club in July with the intention of playing as a central defender. He had started the season with Munster neighbours Waterford.

However, his latest stint at Turner’s Cross has come to a premature end, as City manager Neale Fenn explained ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Shelbourne.

“Graham obviously came back in the summer, but he has struggled with a few knocks and niggles,” said Fenn, whose side currently languish at the bottom of the table.

“We had a chat about it and we’ve agreed that he will move on. We would like to thank Graham for his contribution while he was here, and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

After scoring the goal that clinched the First Division title in 2011, Cummins left Cork City to begin a six-year spell in the UK, during which he played for Preston North End, Rochdale, Exeter City and St Johnstone.

Having returned to Leeside in 2018, he then spent the latter stages of last season on loan at Shamrock Rovers before joining Waterford ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Cummins’ only appearance in his most recent spell with City came in last month’s FAI Cup win over Longford Town, when he was shown a red card for a foul on Callum Warfield.

