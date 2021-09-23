'Everyone loves him. We want to help him reach his full capacity' - Brighton boss on Connolly

Connolly's two goals were the difference in Brighton's win over Swansea.

BRIGHTON MANAGER GRAHAM Potter stated everyone at the club loves Aaron Connolly after his two goals were the difference in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swansea.

The Republic of Ireland international had only one goal to his name in the calendar year before his 33rd-minute deflected strike broke the deadlock at the Amex.

Connolly’s second then followed five minutes later in almost identical fashion as he placed the ball in the far corner beyond Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda.

“Obviously Aaron’s finishes are the difference,” Potter said afterwards.

“I thought he took the goals really well and it’s great for him in terms of his confidence because it doesn’t matter what you say, it’s nice for the guys to score and he did so really happy with him, I thought he worked for the team as well so a really good night.”

It was the Ireland international’s first goal of the season on only his second club appearance but Potter believes there is more to come from the 21-year-old.

He added: “Aaron’s a good kid, he’s a really nice kid, there’s no problem with him at all. He’s just sometimes young and wants to play, and he can get frustrated, he’s a human being. That’s the truth.

“Everyone loves him here. We want to help him, help him reach his full capacity.

“He’s only young and he’s going to make mistakes and it’s not going to be a straight road for him but the quality is there.

“I think that side helps him in terms of his finishing but he contributes for the team defensively, he works for the team. His reactions were really good so he gets his reward and I’m delighted for him.”

