Former England prop Graham Rowntree joins Munster as forwards coach until 2022

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Graham Rowntree will join the province as forwards coach upon completion of his duties with Georgia at this summer’s World Cup in Japan.

The 48-year-old, who brings a wealth of experience at Test level and across the Premiership, has signed a contract with Munster and the IRFU until June 2022.

Acting CEO of Munster Rugby, Philip Quinn, welcomed the appointment of the former England and Leicester Tigers prop, who he said brings years of experience to Johann van Graan’s coaching ticket at Thomond Park.

“We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner,” Quinn said.

“The Professional Game Board and Johann have been tirelessly working on our coaching appointments for the past month and to secure a coach of Graham’s calibre is a credit to the work going on behind the scenes.

“We believe Graham is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket.

Rowntree is currently forwards coach with Georgia Rugby Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“We understand there is more work to be done on the coaching front, and we will continue in our search for experienced coaches to join Johann and the province.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes one month on from the shock news that Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones would both be leaving Munster at the end of this season.

Munster said they made every effort to retain both men’s services, but they have ‘declined their respective contract offers’ and would be departing Thomond Park at the end of their current deals this month.

Rowntree was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions Tours and held the roles of assistant coach and forwards coach with England over a seven-year period, having previously worked with both Harlequins and Leicester.

