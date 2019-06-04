This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former England prop Graham Rowntree joins Munster as forwards coach until 2022

The 48-year-old will link up with Johan van Graan’s backroom staff after this summer’s World Cup in Japan.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 11:49 AM
31 minutes ago 3,584 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666826
The ex-England prop was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Lions Tours.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
The ex-England prop was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Lions Tours.
The ex-England prop was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Lions Tours.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Graham Rowntree will join the province as forwards coach upon completion of his duties with Georgia at this summer’s World Cup in Japan.

The 48-year-old, who brings a wealth of experience at Test level and across the Premiership, has signed a contract with Munster and the IRFU until June 2022.

Acting CEO of Munster Rugby, Philip Quinn, welcomed the appointment of the former England and Leicester Tigers prop, who he said brings years of experience to Johann van Graan’s coaching ticket at Thomond Park.

“We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner,” Quinn said.

“The Professional Game Board and Johann have been tirelessly working on our coaching appointments for the past month and to secure a coach of Graham’s calibre is a credit to the work going on behind the scenes.

“We believe Graham is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket.

Graham Rowntree Rowntree is currently forwards coach with Georgia Rugby Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“We understand there is more work to be done on the coaching front, and we will continue in our search for experienced coaches to join Johann and the province.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes one month on from the shock news that Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones would both be leaving Munster at the end of this season.

Munster said they made every effort to retain both men’s services, but they have ‘declined their respective contract offers’ and would be departing Thomond Park at the end of their current deals this month.

Rowntree was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions Tours and held the roles of assistant coach and forwards coach with England over a seven-year period, having previously worked with both Harlequins and Leicester.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie