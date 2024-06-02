Advertisement
Gráinne Walsh. (file photo) Fabrizio Carabelli/INPHO
Boxing

Lehane and Walsh secure qualification for Paris Olympics

The two fighters booked their place at the Games with wins at a qualifier event in Bangkok.
11.19am, 2 Jun 2024
64
0

JENNIFER LEHANE AND GRÁINNE Walsh have both qualified for the Paris Olympics after victories at the final qualifier event in Thailand. 

Two two fighters booked their place at the Games by winning their respective last-eight bouts at the event.

Bantamweight Lehane got the better of Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar, he 25-year-old southpaw winning with a unanimous decision.

Offaly native Walsh beat Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in her welterweight bout, also via a unanimous decision.

Daina Moorehouse, Aidan Walsh and Martin McDonagh are also in action in Bangkok later today.

