Lehane and Walsh secure qualification for Paris Olympics

JENNIFER LEHANE AND GRÁINNE Walsh have both qualified for the Paris Olympics after victories at the final qualifier event in Thailand.

Two two fighters booked their place at the Games by winning their respective last-eight bouts at the event.

Tears of happiness 🥹



Jennifer Lehane 🇮🇪🥊is going to #Paris2024 and her reaction is as REAL as it gets 🫶



Watch every single punch live ➡️https://t.co/9unDJ8Gp4w#RoadToParis2024 | #OlympicQualifiers I @TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/CFb358LLgJ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 2, 2024

Bantamweight Lehane got the better of Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar, he 25-year-old southpaw winning with a unanimous decision.

Grainne Walsh is has qualified for #Paris2024, with a unanimous decision win over Armenia's Ani Hovesepayan pic.twitter.com/tMiWwK41E1 — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 2, 2024

Offaly native Walsh beat Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in her welterweight bout, also via a unanimous decision.

Daina Moorehouse, Aidan Walsh and Martin McDonagh are also in action in Bangkok later today.