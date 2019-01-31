This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember the Six Nations Grand Slam years?

Ireland will begin their Grand Slam defence this weekend against England.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 9:45 PM
15 hours ago 27,162 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4469632

Let's start with an easy one. Who kicked the winning drop goal to secure a Grand Slam for Ireland in 2009?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Brian O'Driscoll
Ronan O'Gara

Tommy Bowe
Gordan D'Arcy
And who conceded the penalty to Wales moments later which Stephen Jones luckily missed?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
John Hayes
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Paul O'Connell

©INPHO/James Crombie
Paddy Wallace
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Jerry Flannery
England were Grand Slam champions in 2016. It was their first time to win it in how many years?
Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA Images
5
9

11
13
Back to 2008 now when Wales clinched the top prize. Who scored the only try in their four-point win over Ireland?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Shane Williams
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Gavin Henson

©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Alun Wyn Jones
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Lee Byrne
The tournament became known as the Six Nations in 2000. But who was the first team to win a Grand Slam in that new format?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
England
France

Scotland
Ireland
England picked up a Grand Slam in 2003. What controversial incident preceded their final game against Ireland?
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Fans booed the English national anthem
There was a scuffle between the players in the tunnel

The England team stood in Ireland's side of the red carpet to meet President Mary McAleese
The referee was struck with a water bottle
France defeated England to win the 2004 Grand Slam. Who nabbed a try just before half-time on the way to victory?
Blondeau Manuel/ABACA/PA Images
Dimitri Yachvili
David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images
Yannick Jauzion

Nigel French/EMPICS Sport
Fabien Pelous
Lynne Cameron/PA Archive/PA Images
Pascal Pape
There was another Grand Slam title for Wales in 2012 but who was slapped with the wooden spoon that year?
Andrew Matthews/EMPICS Sport
Italy
Scotland

France
England
Jacob Stockdale was the hero of Ireland's success last year. How many tries did he finish his Six Nations with?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
10
5

8
7
And finally, how many teams have won back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era?
©INPHO/Billy Stickland
2
0

6
4
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like rugby?
Share your result:
 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We’re keen on playing with pace and moving England around as much as we possibly can'
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie