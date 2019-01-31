Quiz: How well do you remember the Six Nations Grand Slam years?

Let's start with an easy one. Who kicked the winning drop goal to secure a Grand Slam for Ireland in 2009? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Brian O'Driscoll Ronan O'Gara

Tommy Bowe Gordan D'Arcy

And who conceded the penalty to Wales moments later which Stephen Jones luckily missed? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy John Hayes ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Paul O'Connell

©INPHO/James Crombie Paddy Wallace ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Jerry Flannery

England were Grand Slam champions in 2016. It was their first time to win it in how many years? Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA Images 5 9

11 13

Back to 2008 now when Wales clinched the top prize. Who scored the only try in their four-point win over Ireland? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Shane Williams ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Gavin Henson

©INPHO/Billy Stickland Alun Wyn Jones ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Lee Byrne

The tournament became known as the Six Nations in 2000. But who was the first team to win a Grand Slam in that new format? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland England France

Scotland Ireland

England picked up a Grand Slam in 2003. What controversial incident preceded their final game against Ireland? ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Fans booed the English national anthem There was a scuffle between the players in the tunnel

The England team stood in Ireland's side of the red carpet to meet President Mary McAleese The referee was struck with a water bottle

France defeated England to win the 2004 Grand Slam. Who nabbed a try just before half-time on the way to victory? Blondeau Manuel/ABACA/PA Images Dimitri Yachvili David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images Yannick Jauzion

Nigel French/EMPICS Sport Fabien Pelous Lynne Cameron/PA Archive/PA Images Pascal Pape

There was another Grand Slam title for Wales in 2012 but who was slapped with the wooden spoon that year? Andrew Matthews/EMPICS Sport Italy Scotland

France England

Jacob Stockdale was the hero of Ireland's success last year. How many tries did he finish his Six Nations with? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland 10 5

8 7