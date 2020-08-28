This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 August, 2020
Zero positive Covid results means green light given for Munster-Connacht clash

The provinces face off at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Aug 2020, 6:28 PM
A general view of the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER AND CONNACHT have been given the green light for their Pro14 clash at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday [KO 3pm, eir sport] after their latest round of Covid-19 testing returned zero positive results.

“The IRFU can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Munster has produced zero positive results,” a statement reads.

“153 players and staff have been tested across the two provinces this week. In addition, the eight IRFU match officials have produced zero positive results from their latest round of testing.”

Players and staff at each of the provinces are currently tested each match week. The Ulster and Leinster squads also returned no positive results in their respective testing, and the IRFU confirmed yesterday that their meeting at the Aviva will go ahead as planned tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, eir sport].

In total, there have been 1,231 tests conducted across Irish professional rugby to date, and nine positive tests reported from the academy system. Ulster confirmed an outbreak within their academy set-up earlier this week.

Sunday’s showdown comes as the first-ever meeting of Munster and Connacht at Lansdowne Road, and a win will guarantee the southern province’s place in the Pro14 semi-finals. Teams can be viewed here.

