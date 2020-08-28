Beirne returns for Munster, Arnold and Papali’i set for Connacht debuts in Sunday's Aviva clash

MUNSTER AND CONNACHT have named their teams for Sunday’s Pro14 meeting at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

Munster, who know a win will secure their place in the semi-finals, have made five changes from the side that lost to Leinster last weekend.

All of the changes are in the pack, with Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne and Chris Cloete are all drafted into the side.

Beirne is set to make his first appearance since hurting his ankle in a clash with Saracens last December.

There are no further changes, meaning Damien De Allende again partners Chris Farrell in midfield and JJ Hanrahan wears ten amid Joey Carbery’s ongoing injury absence.

Connacht, meanwhile, have handed debuts to two players for the game at the Aviva Stadium: Sammy Arnold – once of Munster – and Abraham Papali’i.

Colm de Buitléar has recovered from long-term injury to make his first appearance since January 2019, and the side will be captained by Quinn Roux.

Andy Friend has made 14 changes to the side that beat Ulster last weekend, with only Eoghan Masterson keeping his place. Irish internationals Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty not named in the squad.

Munster

Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Sullivan.

Connacht

Tiernan O’Halloran; Colm de Buitléar; Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly; Matt Healy; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade; Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Niall Murray, Quinn Roux (C); Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Abraham Papali’i

Replacements: Johnny Murphy, Conor Kenny, Matthew Burke, Ultan Dillane, Seán Masterson, Stephen Kerins, Peter Robb, Conor Dean.