Greenland FA decry lack of democracy after application to join Concacaf is rejected

GREENLAND’S APPLICATION TO join Concacaf has been rejected, with the country’s football federation (KAK) president declaring it “is not a victory for the democracy of football”.

They had applied to Concacaf – which numbers Northern/Central America and Caribbean members – a year ago, prior to US President Donald Trump threatening to take over the autonomous Danish territory.

KAK, founded in 1971, opted to try their hand with Concacaf as they did not fulfil the criteria on independence and governance to meet Uefa requirements.

“We received a short letter from secretary-general Philippe Moggio declining our request to join Concacaf as its 42nd member,” KAK president Kenneth Kleist said in a post on social media.

Greenland, according to its federation, is the only territory in the world which does not belong to a regional confederation, ruling it out of playing official international matches.

Kleist said the decision “does not make football accessible to everybody, and it shows that small nations have a lot of difficulty to obtain the authorisation to play under their proper flag”.

