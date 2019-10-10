Awful luck for Cunningham as Irish defender suffers ACL injury

GREG CUNNINGHAM HAS been dealt another cruel injury blow with the news the Irish defender tore his ACL during Blackburn Rovers’ Championship defeat to QPR at the weekend.

Cunningham, who had been named in Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad for the crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, is now facing another lengthy period on the sidelines.

Having joined Blackburn on loan from Cardiff City, the Galway native had enjoyed a bright start to the Championship season with the Ewood Park club so the timing of this setback couldn’t be more unfortunate.

“Gutted to say I’ve received the results of my scan from the knee injury I sustained at the weekend,” the 28-year-old wrote on social media. “And unfortunately I’ll be out for a number of months with a torn ACL.

“After taking a few days to process this, I’m now looking forward to the first stages of my my recovery.”

Cunningham had made two appearances off the bench in the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Denmark.

