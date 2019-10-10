This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Awful luck for Cunningham as Irish defender suffers ACL injury

The Galway native is facing another lengthy period on the sidelines.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 4:56 PM
26 minutes ago 1,334 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4846154
Cunningham suffered the injury playing for Blackburn at the weekend.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Cunningham suffered the injury playing for Blackburn at the weekend.
Cunningham suffered the injury playing for Blackburn at the weekend.
Image: EMPICS Sport

GREG CUNNINGHAM HAS been dealt another cruel injury blow with the news the Irish defender tore his ACL during Blackburn Rovers’ Championship defeat to QPR at the weekend.

Cunningham, who had been named in Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad for the crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland, is now facing another lengthy period on the sidelines.

Having joined Blackburn on loan from Cardiff City, the Galway native had enjoyed a bright start to the Championship season with the Ewood Park club so the timing of this setback couldn’t be more unfortunate. 

“Gutted to say I’ve received the results of my scan from the knee injury I sustained at the weekend,” the 28-year-old wrote on social media. “And unfortunately I’ll be out for a number of months with a torn ACL.

“After taking a few days to process this, I’m now looking forward to the first stages of my my recovery.”

Cunningham had made two appearances off the bench in the qualifiers against Gibraltar and Denmark. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie