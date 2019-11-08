'I’m very proud to join the biggest club in the country' - Dundalk sign Derry City midfielder Sloggett

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED that Greg Sloggett is joining the club ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has quickly become a key player for Derry City — making 37 appearances in what was his first season at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Prior to that, Meath native Sloggett spent five seasons at UCD and won the First Division title in 2018.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done and I’m very proud to join the biggest club in the country,” Sloggett said. “It’s impossible to turn down the champions of Ireland.

“The success that Dundalk have had in recent years is incredible. It’s something that I want to be a part of and to help bring more success to this club.”

The midfielder facing Dundalk's Chris Shields earlier this year. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

On his first signing of the off-season, Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth added:“We are delighted to sign Greg to the club for next season. He is someone that we highly rate, we have monitored him throughout his time at UCD and we feel that the year at Derry City has really helped develop him. I think it’s important to mention the work that other clubs have done, in particular UCD, in developing Greg, and Derry City, who have been brilliant to deal with.

“Greg has not made an easy decision by coming to Dundalk, he had many other suitors but he decided to come here and that shows the mentality that we believe players have to have when the sign for our club.

He is a fantastic athlete, a fantastic footballer and will be a massive assets to our squad ahead of next season and particularly in Europe.

“To be a great team you need great people and I believe we have signed a great person in Greg. He will push people in our group on and will improve the group. This is an exciting signing for us in our quest to remain champions of Ireland so we look forward to working with Greg next January.”

