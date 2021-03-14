BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 March 2021
Advertisement

Gregor Townsend laments lost momentum after Ireland beat them again

Ireland have not lost to Scotland since 2017.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,538 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5381611
Johnny Sexton chats to Stuart Hogg.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Johnny Sexton chats to Stuart Hogg.
Johnny Sexton chats to Stuart Hogg.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GREGOR TOWNSEND RUED failing to build on the momentous victory over England after Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations title hopes were extinguished by Ireland.

The Scots’ campaign began with so much promise following the joy of a first Calcutta Cup success at Twickenham since 1983.

But their faint aspirations of Championship glory were snuffed out by today’s agonising 27-24 loss to the Irish, which followed last month’s single-point home defeat to Wales.

A brave second-half fightback at Murrayfield proved to be for nothing as Johnny Sexton’s late penalty condemned the Scots to a sixth successive loss to their rivals.

Townsend’s agony was compounded by losing Finn Russell and Scott Cummings to injuries which are expected to rule them out of next week’s encounter with Italy, while Jonny Gray also picked up a problem.

“That’s the frustrating thing – that we’ve not been able to build on that excellent performance against England and back that up with one, if not two, victories,” said the head coach.

gregor-townsend Townsend speaks after the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Twickenham set the bar and for 32, 33 minutes against Wales the following week we played as well as Twickenham, in some aspects we played better.

“But since then we’ve not been consistent over the 80-minute period, against Wales and today.

“Every game is different, you’ve got a different opposition, a referee who has a different interpretation, so you’ve got to adapt.

“As much as I am so down about the loss today – and I know our players and our supporters are too – there is still a lot to be proud of this team.

“It’s two games in a row now that they have come back and created an opportunity to at least draw the game with a few minutes remaining and this team has had to be adaptable.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Speaking about the injury concerns, Townsend said: “It is quite early to tell but Finn was removed from play with a concussion, so it’s unlikely he will feature in six days’ time.

“And Scott Cummings, we fear he may have a fracture in his hand, so if that’s the case he won’t be involved next week. Jonny Gray had a shoulder issue, so we will wait and see how he is.

“That’s three players – I imagine there will be a few more that turn up at training on Tuesday sore and we’ll just have to see where we are then.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie