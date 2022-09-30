This tour has split opinion, but it’s certainly a strong opportunity for those involved to make a good impression with the Ireland coaches. Senior head coach Andy Farrell isn’t involved on the tour, with Simon Easterby instead taking the reins.
Here’s a reminder of team named to start against the Griquas today, with Leinster’s Max Deegan captaining the side.
Introducing the #EmergingIreland Match Day Squad to face the Griquas in Bloemfontein, captained by @MaxDeegan! ✊#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 29, 2022
