Ja Morant ensures Grizzlies extend season at expense of Warriors

Memphis will go on to face the Utah Jazz in the post-season.

By Press Association Saturday 22 May 2021, 9:18 AM
JA MORANT BAGGED 35 points – including two jump shots in the final 48 seconds of overtime – as the Memphis Grizzlies booked their play-off place with a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Grizzlies earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference and will go on to face the Utah Jazz in a best-of-seven series as the post-season gets under way.

Memphis were nine points ahead with three minutes left to play in regulation but Golden State went on a 9-0 run to draw level, while Draymond Green missed an 11-foot shot which could have seen the Warriors through.

In the extra five minutes, Jordan Poole put the Warriors up by one with a three-pointer with 1:50 to go, but lost the ball out of bounds as Golden State were down by three to put Memphis in pole position.

Morant scored a driving jump shot with 4.5 seconds left and a Desmond Bane dunk sealed the win.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look back on two cracking weekend interpros, look forward to the Champions Cup final, and discuss the growth of the sport in non-rugby strongholds such as Tallaght which still needs more institutional support.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

