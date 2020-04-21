This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Rob Gronkowski reunited with Tom Brady at Buccaneers

The Hall of Fame shoo-in has made a stunning return from retirement.

By AFP Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 11:02 PM
40 minutes ago 1,040 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5080547
Rob Gronkowski (file pic).
Image: Rich Graessle
Rob Gronkowski (file pic).
Rob Gronkowski (file pic).
Image: Rich Graessle

ROB GRONKOWSKI has made a stunning return from retirement to be reunited with former New England Patriots team-mate Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reports said on Tuesday.

Hall of Fame shoo-in Gronkowski quit the NFL after playing a pivotal role in helping Brady and the Patriots win a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl title against the Los Angeles Rams last year.

The 30-year-old has often been linked to a return to the sport in the past year and had consistently refused to rule out ending his retirement for one last crack at the NFL.

Brady’s departure from the Patriots to Tampa Bay has apparently persuaded the giant tight end to cut short his retirement.

Gronkowski still had one year left on his Patriots contract. New England has agreed to trade Gronkowski for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal to ESPN on Tuesday.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” Rosenhaus said. “He will honor his current contract at this time.”

In nine seasons in the NFL, Gronkowski established himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

He topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017 and made four Pro Bowls while establishing himself as one of Brady’s most trustworthy targets.

The Patriots badly missed Gronkowski’s presence last season, with an unconvincing offense exiting in the team’s wild-card defeat to Tennessee.

© – AFP, 2020 

