Guardiola insists he didn't intend to make light of self-harm with nose-cut comment

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS insisted he did not intend to make light of issues of self-harm after comments about a cut on his nose on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City boss was spotted with the scratch during the match and was asked about it during his post-match press conference after the 3-3 Champions League draw against Feyenoord.

Guardiola replied that he had caused it with a fingernail, adding apparently as a joke: “I want to harm myself.”

But the Spaniard took to the social media site X to clarify his response on Wednesday morning, saying: “I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.”

Advertisement

City’s losing run ended at the Etihad but they conceded three times in the final 15 minutes on another disappointing night and Guardiola held his head in his hands in the dugout after a Josko Gvardiol blunder gifted the first Feyenoord goal to Anis Hadj Moussa.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said that defeat to Liverpool on Sunday could end Premier League title hopes for a City side reeling from another crushing result.

Ilkay Gundogan in action against Feyenoord. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool will go into that game flying high with an eight-point lead over champions City at the top of the Premier League.

“To stay in the title race, probably yes, (it’s a game City can’t afford to lose), because 11 points would be a huge gap,” said midfield veteran Gundogan.

“Anfield is always tough, no matter the situation. We’ve struggled in recent years going there and we know Liverpool are a great team full of confidence right now.

“It’s going to be as tough as it is possible to be, but that sums up the situation right now. It seems we have to go through this season the toughest way possible.

“Obviously we’ve done this ourselves a little bit, but hopefully we can get out of that as quickly as possible, especially in such a big game.

“It would give ourselves a boost to perform well and then obviously to get something out of the game.”

Gundogan, the 2023 treble-winning captain who rejoined the club last summer after a short spell at Barcelona, admitted the nature of last night’s draw with Feyenoord made it feel like a defeat.

The 34-year-old German said: “Right now it is tougher. It feels like a loss.

“If we lose 2-0 at home obviously we would be disappointed, but the way we did it here, ‘urgh’, it could have only been worse if we’d conceded a fourth goal and lost the game.

“The sensation right now is big disappointment, but football is football and football sometimes creates incredible moments and difficult moments that you have to face.”