This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gundogan happy his own fans no longer boo him

The Man City star has rediscovered his love of playing for Germany.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 1:22 PM
41 minutes ago 1,148 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4679094
Ilkay Gundogan (file pic).
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme
Ilkay Gundogan (file pic).
Ilkay Gundogan (file pic).
Image: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Ilkay Gundogan says he has rediscovered his love of playing for Germany after being applauded — rather than booed — by home fans.

Gundogan, 28, was treated to thunderous applause and standing ovations by home fans after he helped orchestrate Germany’s 8-0 demolition of Estonia in Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Mainz.

It was a far cry from a year ago, when Gundogan was booed and whistled by German fans during a pre-World Cup friendly against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen after he and team-mate Mesut Ozil had appeared in a photograph alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2018.

The political fallout from the photograph overshadowed Germany’s disastrous World Cup campaign and eventually led Ozil to retire from international duty, accusing German football officials of racism.

Gundogan, who like Ozil refused to apologise for the controversial photograph, said that the cheers in Mainz on Tuesday, when he came off after converting a first-half penalty, had helped to heal the wounds of 2018.

It is really nice and it does me a lot of good, especially after the negative times last summer,” he told reporters after the game.

“It wasn’t just me — we all had a very difficult time of it for Germany.”

Other senior players such as Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have been dropped from the national team set-up to make way for the new generation since the World Cup debacle.

Yet coach Joachim Loew has remained loyal to Gundogan, who showed his class with a superb performance against minnows Estonia.

The midfielder said he remained “proud” to represent Germany, and that the young team hoped to challenge for titles in the coming years.

“Now it is fun again, both on the pitch and in the stands. It makes us want more.”

© – AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie