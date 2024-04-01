Gus Poyet still keen to be Ireland manager as FAI talks not dead in water

GUS POYET REMAINS in the frame to be named new Republic of Ireland manager with The 42 learning that talks with the FAI are not dead despite a turbulent week of negotiations.

The Uruguayan stepped away from discussions with director of football Marc Canham and chief executive Jonathan Hill after being informed that he was not permitted to bring his preferred coaching staff.

Advertisement

Poyet was offered the job and is understood to have wanted four people on his ticket, among them his son, Diego, who works as part of the sports science team rather than assistant coach.

While talks have not yet reopened since the 56-year-old opted to reject taking the position as a result of the impasse, the former Greece manager remains keen to become Ireland boss and is hopeful that a compromise with the FAI can be struck.

His contract with the Greek FA ran out yesterday.

The 42 reported over the weekend how the FAI ramped up their interest in Poyet after Greece lost their Euro 2024 play-off with Georgia last Tuesday.

Their manager, Willy Sagnol, is also understood to have been under consideration by Canham.

The FAI’s director of football insisted when John O’Shea was placed in interim charge last month that a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny would be in place by early April.

The Irish Times reported today that the date in mind is Friday, 12 April and while it looked as if their persuit of Poyet had been unsuccessful the latest indications are that a deal could yet be agreed.