Haaland-inspired Man City survive early scare to maintain 100% record

MANCHESTER CITY took full advantage of Liverpool’s defeat today to move clear at the top by stretching their 100 percent record to four games despite a disastrous start.

John Stones was recalled by Pep Guardiola for his first club start of the season but the England international’s poor clearance teed up Yoane Wissa to open the scoring after just 22 seconds at the Etihad.

However, Haaland’s form at the start of the season remains unstoppable, even if the Norwegian just missed out on a record third consecutive hat-trick in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old’s powerful deflected effort brought City level before he showed a combination of strength and skill to shrug off Ethan Pinnock and dink the ball over the onrushing Mark Flekken.

Only the post denied Haaland another hat-trick after half-time but he now has nine goals in four games this season.

Advertisement

Third-placed Brighton remain unbeaten but were unable to break down Ipswich in a 0-0 draw at the Amex.

Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Leicester thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s double.

West Ham also struck late through Danny Ings to snatch a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Arsenal face Tottenham in the north London derby in the pick of Sunday’s action.

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Southampton 0 Man Utd 3 (De Ligt 35, Rashford 41, Garnacho 90+6)

Fulham 1 (Jimenez 24) West Ham 1 (Ings 90+5)

Manchester City 2 (Haland 19, 32) Brentford 1 (Wissa 1)

Liverpool 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 72)

Brighton 0 Ipswich 0

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 47, 90+2-pen) Leicester 2 (Vardy 21, Mavididi 46)