Haaland's Dortmund set to defy Norway isolation order

DORTMUND, LEIPZIG and Hertha Berlin look set to defy a call for 10 days of self-isolation for their Norwegian players, including Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, after a member of the national squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Adhering to the request from the Norwegian football federation would prevent Haaland from playing for Dortmund on Saturday, as it would do too for Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth and Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Norway full-back Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive at the weekend prompting Norway to cancel their trip to Bucharest to play Romania, and UEFA then cancelled the game.

There is a 10-day self-isolation strategy in Norway, but the Bundesliga clubs are suggesting that once the players are back in Germany they are subject to local protocol.

The football federation in Norway says their players have all signed written documents promising to follow their code.

“German law applies on German soil,” Dortmund insisted Monday, who travel to Berlin to play Hertha on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin explained their position in local law terms “once Rune has returned two negative tests he’ll be back with the group”.

RB Leipzig are voicing a similar argument.

Meanwhile the Scandinavians have assembled an entire new squad including 13 uncapped players for Wednesday’s match against Austria in Vienna that Norway must win to finish top of their Nations League group.

