BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 16 November 2020
Advertisement

Haaland's Dortmund set to defy Norway isolation order

Bundesliga clubs are suggesting that once the players are back in Germany they are subject to local protocol.

By AFP Monday 16 Nov 2020, 6:11 PM
17 minutes ago 857 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5269102
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

DORTMUND, LEIPZIG and Hertha Berlin look set to defy a call for 10 days of self-isolation for their Norwegian players, including Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, after a member of the national squad tested positive for Covid-19. 

Adhering to the request from the Norwegian football federation would prevent Haaland from playing for Dortmund on Saturday, as it would do too for Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth and Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Norway full-back Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive at the weekend prompting Norway to cancel their trip to Bucharest to play Romania, and UEFA then cancelled the game.

There is a 10-day self-isolation strategy in Norway, but the Bundesliga clubs are suggesting that once the players are back in Germany they are subject to local protocol. 

The football federation in Norway says their players have all signed written documents promising to follow their code.

“German law applies on German soil,” Dortmund insisted Monday, who travel to Berlin to play Hertha on Saturday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hertha Berlin explained their position in local law terms “once Rune has returned two negative tests he’ll be back with the group”.

RB Leipzig are voicing a similar argument.

Meanwhile the Scandinavians have assembled an entire new squad including 13 uncapped players for Wednesday’s match against Austria in Vienna that Norway must win to finish top of their Nations League group.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie