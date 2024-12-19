New half-marathon planned for Dublin in spring, 2025

A NEW HALF-MARATHON is to take place in Dublin on 30 March.

The 13.1-mile race will take place in the north side of the city, starting on O’Connell Street before going through Ballybough, Whitehall, Killester, Howth Road, Raheny, St Anne’s Park, Clontarf, Fairview Park and Seville Place.

Jim Aughney, the race director of the Dublin City Half Marathon, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, our focus is on meeting the needs of the running community. Our current half marathon consistently sells out weeks in advance, and we recognise the increasing demand for another high-quality half marathon in Dublin. We are excited to partner with Dublin City Council to make this spring half marathon event a reality.”

“I am delighted to welcome the new Dublin City Half Marathon to our streets,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain. “Any excuse to show off our city to as many people as possible is a good one. So, get your runners on and start training, you could even make it one of your New Year’s Resolutions!”

Advertisement

The race is open to runners of all standards. Entries will open on Wednesday, 8 January at 12pm at dublincityhalfmarathon.ie.