Munster and Ireland prop Kilcoyne retires after 15-year career

MUNSTER AND IRELAND loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne has confirmed that he is retiring from professional rugby.

36-year-old Kilcoyne is calling time on a 15-year career with his province and country.

Limited to just two appearances this season due to injuries, Kilcoyne will hang up his boots after 220 caps for Munster and 56 for Ireland.

The Limerick man featured for Ireland in their 2023 Grand Slam campaign and played at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, while he helped Munster to their URC title in 2023.

An explosive ball carrier who has been hugely popular among team-mates, Kilcoyne came through the ranks of Ardscoil Rís and UL Bohs into the Munster set-up, earning his senior debut in December 2011 and winning his first Ireland cap in November 2012.

“Growing up living in Limerick, my dream was always to play for Munster and Ireland,” said Kilcoyne. “To have done so for so long has been a dream come true.

“The last two years haven’t gone as planned with surgeries to my shoulder and Achilles. In a way, it’s easier that the decision to play on has been taken away from me.

“I take great pride in knowing that I always gave everything I had and left nothing on the pitch. It’s almost a fitting way for me to finish up.

Kilcoyne made 220 appearances for Munster. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I want to thank all the coaches that have influenced my career right the way up from UL Bohemians, Ardscoil Rís, Munster and Ireland.

“I want to thank my family who have been a constant support throughout my career. I certainly wouldn’t have had the career I had if it wasn’t for their unwavering support over the years.

“I want to thank all my team-mates that I shared the battlefield with over the years, a lot of whom are my best friends today.

“To the red army of Munster supporters that have cheered and supported me and my career since 2011, thank you – I look forward to joining you in the stands!

“I’d also like to thank the University of Limerick (and my mother) for encouraging me and accommodating my education over the years. After my degree in Business Studies, I was able to complete an MSc in Business Project Management in 2019.

“I am just about to finish a Professional Diploma in Aircraft Leasing and Finance and hope to graduate in the summer. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and understanding of the lecturers and University.

“I’m extremely excited for what the next chapter brings and using all the skills and life lessons that my rugby career has given me.”